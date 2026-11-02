Shah Rukh Khan may be known for his iconic films and larger-than-life screen presence, but the superstar has also given fans a glimpse into his food preferences over the years. The actor loves a simple home-cooked meal with either grilled or tandoori chicken.

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As SRK celebrates his 61st birthday today, it is a good time to revisit a tandoori chicken recipe he once shared and revealed was among his favourites. During his 2019 interview with 9XM Starstruck, the actor shared, "Mujhe samaz nahi aata. Main isly restaurants bhi kaafi kamm jata hu. Kyu ki main koi ek normal sa chicken order kar dunga. Tandoori chicken ya grilled chicken main order kar deta hu. Main ghar mein bhi wahi khata hu. I eat very normal food. [I don't really get it. That's also why I rarely go to restaurants because I just end up ordering something very standard, like tandoori chicken or grilled chicken. It's the same thing I eat at home. I eat very simple, ordinary food.]





Also Read: This Tandoori Chicken Dish At Chef Vikas Khanna's New York Restaurant Uses Amul Cheese

Tandoori Chicken makes for an interesting addition to the celebrations for fans who would love to recreate a little bit of SRK's food favourites at home. Here is the full recipe for the dish:





Ingredients

8 Large Chicken pieces with skin (2 pieces breast, 2 pieces of thighs, a couple of wings)

to taste Oil

4 tsp Red chilli paste

3 tbsp Ginger and garlic paste

2 tsp Chaat masala

1 1/2 tsp Tandoori masala

1 tbsp Oil

3 tbsp Curd

to taste Salt

1/2 Lemon (juiced)

2 Cinnamon sticks

1 tbsp Black peppercorns

5 Green cardamom

3 Brown cardamom

2 tsp Coriander seeds

2 tsp Cumin seeds

3 Cloves

1 Bay leaf

3/4 tsp Turmeric





Instructions

1. To prepare the tandoori masala, dry roast cinnamon, peppercorns, green and black cardamom, coriander seeds, cumin seeds, cloves, bay leaf and turmeric powder in a pan.





2. Transfer the roasted spices to a mortar and pestle and grind them into a fine powder. Keep the freshly prepared masala aside.





3. In a mixing bowl, combine ginger-garlic paste, red chilli paste, chaat masala, the prepared tandoori masala, oil, curd, salt and lemon juice. Mix until all the ingredients are well incorporated.





Also Read: Viral Video: Varanasi's Tandoori Handi Maggi Divides The Internet





4. Coat the chicken pieces thoroughly with the marinade, making sure to rub it over the skin and underneath it. Make small cuts or gashes in the chicken so the marinade can penetrate the meat properly.





5. Allow the chicken to marinate for around 30 minutes, then place it on a grill or in a tandoor and cook until char-grilled.





6. Brush the chicken with oil at regular intervals while cooking.





7. Once done, serve hot with lemon wedges and onion rings.