An 18-inch long idli, weighing around 1.5 kg, may sound unbelievable, but Kanchipuram is home to this unusual temple special. Called Kovil Idli, it is a traditional prasadam offered at the Varadharaja Perumal Temple in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu.





This is not the small, soft and round idli we have for breakfast. The temple version is bigger and has a different taste because of the spices added to its batter.





A content creator visited the temple and tried the famous Kovil Idli. On Instagram, the creator said, “This is India's biggest idli. It is known as Kovil Idli and you can find it in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. It is approximately 18 inches long and weighs around 1.5 kg."

Also Read: The Idli You So Love May Not Even Be Indian After All





“So, I was at the Varadaraja Perumal Temple in Kanchipuram and because it was early morning, there were very few people at the temple, so I was able to have a peaceful darshan.”





“Thousands of people come here every day for darshan. Along with that, the Kovil Idli, which is served as prasadam, is also very famous here. The way this idli is prepared and its taste are quite different from a regular idli.





“It is loaded with cumin, black pepper and curry leaves, and it is wrapped in large leaves and steamed. Most of the time, this idli is distributed as prasadam at the temples in Kanchipuram.”

Back in 2025, the Tamil Nadu Food Processing and Agri Export Promotion Corporation (TNAPEx) applied for a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for Kovil Idli, according to The Hindu.





The Varadharaja Perumal temple also follows a special tradition for serving this large idli. Before becoming a Prasadam, they are first offered to the main deity after the morning prayer ceremony. It is served along with other temple foods, including ven pongal, ksheera annam, dadhyonam and yaana puliyodharai. According to the temple spokesperson, the distribution begins by 7:45 am.





S. Balaji, who has been making Kovil idli for theist 40 years, said, “Even if there is a small deviation from this time-tested recipe, the taste will change. The dried mandharai leaves in which the idlis are cooked add to the flavour. There are people who buy it in large quantities to take home.”





Also Read: Delicious Or Bizarre? This Kulfi Idli Is Giving Foodies Mixed Thoughts





Making Kovil Idli takes several steps. First, idli rice, whole black urad dal and fenugreek seeds are soaked in water for four hours.





Spices such as crushed black pepper, cumin, dry ginger powder and asafoetida, along with curry leaves, salt, ghee, sesame oil and sour curd are added to it. The batter is then left to ferment for approximately eight hours, which gives it a special sour taste.





For steaming, Mandarai leaves are placed inside bamboo baskets or steel containers. The batter is poured into these containers and covered with more leaves before steaming. The cooking time depends on the size of the idli and can take around 25 to 60 minutes.