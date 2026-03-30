Let us start with a quick question – what is the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of a comfort breakfast? Many of you would picture soft idlis with hot sambar and coconut chutney on the side, right? Now here is a fun twist. What if we told you that this very idli, the one you have probably grown up eating, might not actually be Indian in origin? Yes, this is the truth. On World Idli Day 2026, this little fact feels like the perfect conversation starter.





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Where Did Idli Really Come From?

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While idlis feel so Indian, given the fact that they show up on breakfast tables, train journeys, hostel plates and even fancy brunch menus, the reality may be something else. If you go way back, the idli was not always this soft, fluffy cloud we know today. Early mentions of it appear in the writings of Shivakotiacharya, but back then, there was no rice, no fermentation, and no steaming. Basically, it was not quite the idli we are obsessed with.





Now here is where it gets even more interesting. That steaming technique we take for granted today was not always common in India. According to several reports, a Chinese traveller, Xuanzang, once noted that people here did not really cook using steam. So where did it come from? According to food historian KT Achaya, as quoted by Homegrown, the modern idli might have been inspired by an Indonesian dish called “kedli.”





It had all the key elements we associate with idlis today: rice, fermentation and steaming. Between the 7th and 12th centuries, Hindu kings who ruled parts of Indonesia would travel to India, sometimes to meet relatives, sometimes even to find brides. Their chefs came along too, carrying their recipes with them. Somewhere along these journeys, the method of making kedli travelled to India.





This is how Idli was adapted and slowly became a part of everyday Indian life. It is what you eat when you want something light, when you are not feeling great, or when you just want something familiar. And the best part? It is healthy without trying too hard.





Also, can we talk about how versatile idlis have become? There is rava idli, ragi idli, podi idli, stuffed idli and yes, even chocolate idli (love it or hate it, it exists).





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Unique Idli Recipes That You Won't Regret Trying:

Craving Idlis? Here are our 5 unique recommendations to try:





1. Oats Idli

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It is perfect if you want something healthy without overthinking it. Plus, it does not compromise on taste, which makes it an easy everyday option. Click here for the recipe.





2. Beetroot Idli





This one adds a fun twist to your plate with its bright colour and subtle sweetness. Beetroot is packed with nutrients, so you are getting both taste and health. Here is the recipe.





3. Lauki Idli





If lauki usually does not excite you, this recipe might change that. It turns soft, light and surprisingly tasty in idli form. Want the recipe? Click here.





4. Carrot Idli





Carrot idlis feel slightly sweet, light and very satisfying. This one is a simple way to make your regular idlis feel a bit more interesting. Get the recipe by clicking here.





5. Sprouts Idli





Want to add more protein to your meal without much effort? It is wholesome, filling and works perfectly with sambar and chutney. Detailed recipe here.