Malaika Arora's sweet Easter treat for her close ones was 'yummilicious'. She gifted her best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan a festive-themed food basket. Kareena shared the picture of sumptuous-looking delicacies on social media. In the goodies box, one can spot bunny-shaped chocolates wrapped in gold paper. The mother of two expressed gratitude by captioning the Instagram stories as, "Thank you, my love Malla" with a heart emoji. Kareena also added a fun Easter theme to the picture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a snap of the goodies sent by Malaika Arora.

Kareena's sister, actress Karisma Kapoor's Easter was brighter than the sun. The style icon wore a printed floral yellow dress in this Easter special social media post. She uploaded a Boomerang holding two coloured eggs that perfectly matched her outfit. Karisma also tried to taste one of those as she mentioned in the caption, "To eat or not to eat." The 46-year-old then wished her online family "Happy Easter."

(Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's Easter Celebrations Will Give You Major Sweet Cravings!)

Speaking of Malaika, the actress had an intimate Easter lunch with family and beau, actor Arjun Kapoor. The fitness enthusiast looks lovely in a sunny cut-out dress and a bun. For those who missed it, the couple recently spent some quality time in Alibaug along with Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani.

Apart from these Bollywood stars, Priyanka Chopra also enjoyed the flavour of the festival. The 'Quantico' star gave a glimpse of the celebration, which included chocolates and candies. In the frame, we can also see bright yellow tulips.

Then, there was Shilpa Shetty whose Easter spread had all kinds of tasty treats. She wished fans, reminding them of the home delivery option in the current situation. Her sister Shamita Shetty and son Viaan can also be seen in the video.