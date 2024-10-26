Shraddha Kapoor is unapologetic about her love for food. Via her Instagram stories, she often shares glimpses of her daily meals, favourite snacks and indulgences while travelling. Drool-worthy pictures of food are often accompanied by funny, relatable and candid captions that make us smile. Shraddha recently posted another yummy update on Instagram. This one showed us what she enjoyed before taking a flight. Find out more about it below. The photo shows (unidentified) persons holding up three flaky and gorgeously golden-brown croissants. It seems that Shraddha and her friends decided to binge on them together.





One of the baked treats was smeared with butter, while the other had a bit of jam on it. "Udne se pehle thoda gluten ho jaye [Before flying, let's have some gluten]," reads the text on the picture. Take a look below:

Some days ago, Shraddha Kapoor attended the NDTV World Summit, where she also spoke about her love for food. "If someone tells me to cook a seven-course meal, I would not be able to do that... But if you tell me to eat a seven-course meal, I will ace that," she revealed. She hinted at her love for chai and the temptation to take naps after eating a good meal. When asked about her favourite food, she said that it is difficult to pick only one. She also named some of the dishes one must try when in Delhi. Wondering what they were? Click here to read the complete story.





