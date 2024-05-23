Shraddha Kapoor is a die-hard foodie. From golgappas to French fries, her gastronomical adventures are a never-ending saga. She is generous enough to share glimpses of her food outings on social media. On a more recent note, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress has offered fans a sneakpeek into her special 7-course meal. In a carousel of pictures on Instagram, Shraddha was seen enjoying a full-fledged vegan cuisine at a restaurant. Her smile and the glimmer in her eyes were proof enough that she ate and left no crumbs (quite literally).

The images featured Shraddha Kapoor devouring a range of vegan dishes. A culinary enthusiast, she also dropped the food menu, highlighting the names of each item. The first platter was coconut - a summer staple, served with lettuce, green chutney, and roasted rice. It was followed by celeriac, wasabi carrot, topinambur (root vegetables), and beetroot steak, garnished with cornichons (pickled cucumber). "Swipe to see my kinda 7-course syllabus," she captioned the post. Take a look:

Next in Shraddha Kapoor's multi-course vegan feast was a "planted" chicken breast, delicately marinated with jelly and currants, offering a nutritious and flavour-packed dining experience. The actress further indulged herself with Nam Dok Mango, a fruity specialty complemented by zesty lime rice, presenting a perfect remedy for mid-week blues.

Recently, during a trip to Goa, Shraddha Kapoor shared a video on Instagram relishing a plate of crispy, golden French fries, generously coated with spicy masalas. With a playful display to the camera, she dipped each fry into sauce before savoring the snack. Her caption humorously confessed, "POV: Goa aake sirf fries khaye aur memes share kiye" (Only ate fries and shared memes after arriving in Goa), capturing her candid enjoyment of the moment.

Shraddha Kapoor's “2023 recap” was all about indulging in the joy of having good food. Don't believe us? Here's the video for proof.

We eagerly anticipate Shraddha Kapoor taking us on more of these delightful gastronomic adventures.