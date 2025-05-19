Nushrratt Bharuccha turned 40 on Sunday (May 18). On her special day, the actress received much love from her friends, fans and industry colleagues. But it was Soha Ali Khan's special wish for her Chhorii 2 co-star that caught our attention. Soha shared an adorable video from the set of Chhorii 2. The clip featured her feeding cake to the birthday girl. The two identical chocolate cakes on the table were decorated with triangular chocolate pieces arranged in a saw-tooth pattern. On top of each cake was a small rectangular chocolate plaque with white lettering that read “Soha Ali Khan” and “Daasi Ma,” referencing Soha's character's name in Chhorii 2.





Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor Had This Refreshing Beverage Before Her Dance Rehearsal - See Pic





The note attached to the picture read, "Even Dasi Ma makes an exception for birthdays! Happy birthday @nushrrattbharuccha."

Also Read: Watch: On "Chutti Ka Din", Archana Puran Singh Enjoys Homemade Mango Sticky Rice





Meanwhile, Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrated her 40th birthday with her close ones. The actress shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram. The opening frame showed Nushrratt standing in front of a yellow-frosted cake, which appeared to be covered with nuts along the sides.





As the post continued, a tempting spread of desserts could be seen on the table. One plate featured a bright orange dessert alongside a diamond-shaped pastry – possibly a citrus tart or a mango cake. Another plate showcased a chocolate mousse generously drizzled with chocolate sauce. There was also a vanilla dessert, elegantly garnished with a dusting of cocoa powder on top.





In the caption, Nushrratt wrote, "The best kind of day, with the best people. Thank you for the love." See the post here:







We can't wait to get a glimpse of Soha Ali Khan and Nushrratt Bharuccha's next gastronomical adventure.