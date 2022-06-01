Summer season is finally here and so is the time to indulge in lip-smacking mango delicacies. Also called 'The King Of Fruits', mango is one summer fruit that is perfect to beat the summer heat. During summer, our body tends to dehydrate and it is essential to keep it well-hydrated to ensure its effective functioning. Mangoes help in keeping the body hydrated, boost immunity and improve digestion. You can eat the fruit raw, add it to your drinks and salads, or even use it in making decadent desserts. Yes, you read that right! Ever tried mango cakes? If not, now is the time to try them.





From Mango Suji cake to Malai cake and more, here we have shortlisted a list of 5 mango-based cake recipes for you to try at home. Besides being utterly decadent, these cakes are also very easy to make, unlike other extravagant cake recipes. So, without any further ado, let's learn how to make them at home.

Here's A List Of 5 Mango Cake Recipes To Try At Home:

1. Mango Suji Cake: Our Recommendation

Let's hit the list with our favourite one. As the name suggests, this summer special cake is made with juicy mango pulp and semolina (sooji). Besides, it is easy to make and can be an ideal recipe when you want to have something sweet without investing back-breaking efforts and time. Find the recipe here.

2. Mango Vanilla Cheesecake

Next up we bring you a mango cheesecake recipe with a combination of sweet, tangy and tart-y flavours. This cheesecake recipe is made with mango pulp mixed with whipped cream inside and is served with a dollop of vanilla sponge on the top. We hear you already slurping! Find the recipe here.

3. Eggless Mango Cake

A vegetarian's delight! This eggless mango cake recipe uses a bit of oil and also curd to make up for the absence of eggs, and believe us, you won't even feel the difference. Wondering how to make it? Find the recipe here.

4. Malai Mango Cake

Last but not the least. Here we bring you a recipe of instant 10-minute mango Malai cake which you can make from your home ingredients! Yes, you heard us! All you need is curd, mango pulp, flour, butter and some milk. Try it out, click here for the recipe.

5. Mango Meringue Cake

Sweet and tangy mango flavoured cake with meringue served with a thick and decadent layer of mango puree and mascarpone dressing between layers. Find the complete recipe here.

For more mango desserts, click here.





Now that you know everything, it's time for you to execute these recipes at home, and let us know your experience in the comment section below.









