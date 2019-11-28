To Fight Dehydration, Goa Schools To Have 2 Water Breaks

Goa schools to have 2 water breaks.

Fearing rising dehydration among students, the Goa Education Department has instructed all schools in the coastal state to facilitate two water breaks daily to ensure that students drink adequate amount of water.





According to a circular issued by the Education Department's Deputy Director (Academics) Shailesh Zingde and circulated to all schools on Wednesday, the instructions to facilitate the water breaks apply to all government, government-aided and unaided primary, middle, secondary, higher secondary and special schools.





"It has been observed that students in the schools do not drink sufficient water which results in dehydration which in turn may have long lasting effects on their health. It is therefore suggested that in every school, there shall be water breaks of two minutes after the second period and sixth period indicated by ringing of a short bell," the circular said.











