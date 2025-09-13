Walk down any Indian street on a breezy evening, and you are likely to stumble upon a vendor roasting corn on the cobs over a small coal stove on the kerbside. This crunchy snack, locally known as bhutta, balances sweet and salty flavours with a touch of lime. The smoky texture, charred to perfection, is enough to draw foodies for a scrumptious bite. But have you witnessed corn on the cob roasted using a battery converter? If not, then travel vlogger and digital creator Native Ty's latest video on Instagram will show you exactly how.





The clip, which came with the tagline “Indian man uses a car battery to cook”, captured the vlogger approaching a street-side vendor selling corn on the cob. “Can I have one corn? This looks quite tasty,” he said before asking the seller to make one for him. The vendor started the preparation process on a makeshift grill connected to a battery converter. Yes, you read that right. Once the grilling was complete, the vendor rubbed some lime and black salt on the charred corn on the cob before serving it to the content creator.





After taking a bite of the “strange” battery converter-induced corn on the cob, the travel vlogger revealed that he found the snack to be “surprisingly good.” He added, “It's obviously a little too burnt, very salty, very limey, but it's still delicious. It has a very nice kick to it. It's not spicy at all. He gave the charred corn cob a rating of 8 out of 10. Although the price was Rs 30, the creator gave Rs 50 to the vendor.

The internet was quick to react to the post.





“How many times have you gotten food poisoning?” asked a user sarcastically. “Burnt corn is a fascinating flavour,” noted a foodie.





“That's 10/10 for Indians,” commented another. “It's not really burnt, it's just charred, and it's delicious,” pointed out an individual.





“The battery is to drive the fan to blow up the charcoal fire,” explained a viewer.

So far, the video has received over 2 million views.