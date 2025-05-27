Bhutta, also known as challi, is a beloved snack across the country. While it is available all year round, it is especially enjoyed during the monsoon. As the monsoon has already hit some parts, we bet you must be craving this snack. Sure, you can easily grab it from a nearby thela, but roasting it at home has its own charm. The aroma it spreads around the house is simply to die for. However, a common problem while roasting bhutta is that it tends to burn easily, which can make all your efforts go to waste. We know how disappointing this can be, but don't worry, we've got the perfect solution. Read on for our five easy tips to roast bhutta to perfection!

Here Are 5 Tips To Roast Bhutta Perfectly Without Burning It:

1. Soak The Corn

If you're roasting bhutta with the husks, make sure to soak the entire cob in water for about 15-20 minutes. Doing so will prevent the husk from catching fire and will keep the corn moist while roasting. If you skip this step, there is a high chance of the bhutta over-roasting and burning. So, do not forget to soak!

2. Use Medium Heat

Whether you're using a gas stove or grill, keep the heat at medium. High heat can burn the kernels on the outside while leaving the inside undercooked. And we bet you certainly don't want that, right? If you cook it on low heat, the bhutta might not cook properly and stay undercooked. For best results, always use medium heat.

3. Rotate Frequently

Once the cob is well soaked, drain the water and pat it dry. Now, hold the corn over a medium flame on your stove or grill and keep rotating it every few seconds. This ensures even roasting and prevents any one side from charring too quickly. Your aim should be to roast the bhutta in such a way that it gets charred from all sides.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

4. Don't Hold It Too Close To The Flame

It can be tempting to hold the bhutta too close to the flame. However, you must prevent doing so at all costs, as this can increase the risk of the bhutta burning. This is especially true if the corn has no husks. Always maintain a slight distance between the corn and the flame. It may take a few extra minutes to roast, but it'll prevent your bhutta from burning.

5. Brush With Lemon/Butter While Roasting

Another thing you can do is brush the bhutta with some butter or lemon while roasting. Why does this work? It's because both of these help enhance its taste and prevent dryness. They also aid in regulating the heat, preventing it from burning. A lemon wedge dipped in salt and chilli can also act as a brush - rub it over the corn while it's still hot.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

So, the next time you make bhutta at home, do keep these easy tips in mind!