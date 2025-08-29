The world of chips is full of experimental flavours - from spicy ghost pepper chips to salted egg potato chips. However, one new chip flavour has left foodies 'shocked', and rightly so. The inspiration for this flavour is driven by the curiosity to touch one's tongue to a battery - a nostalgic childhood memory from the 90s. These corn chips come with - not cheese or spice - but a flavour of licking a battery. These chips are launched by the snack brand 'Rewind', and putting these on your tongue will leave you with an experience like the electric tingle of a 9-volt battery.





In a news release, Rewind said that "millions" across the world have been tempted to touch their tongues to a battery, reported Fox Business. "Pop legend Britney Spears was even asked once in an interview whether she had done so, resulting in a viral video clip," the company said. "Rewind now offers a snackable way to revisit one of the '90s' weirdest shared experiences - no batteries required."





Also Read:Lay's Teams Up With Lionel Messi For A One-Of-A-Kind Limited Edition Flavour

What Do These Battery Flavoured Chips Taste Like?

The chips provide a "very hard-hitting acidic zing to the tongue, followed up by some salty metallic notes. The flavours actually work quite nicely," a spokesperson told Fox Business.

How Do These Chips Taste Like Battery?

Chef Mattias Larsson used baking soda to create the battery-like sensation on the corn chips. "We used a blend of citric acid and sodium bicarbonate to create the tongue-tingling effect and balanced it out with mineral salts, which give the chips a metallic tang," the chef shared in a statement. "The result is surprisingly tasty, and it's definitely a flavour that sparks curiosity."





Also Read: Pepsi Launches New Prebiotic Cola That Contains Fibre And No Artificial Sweeteners

Are These Battery-Flavoured Chips Safe For Consumption?

The brand confirmed that the chips are "entirely safe, food-grade and contain no actual battery components." Rewind clarified, "We do not recommend or condone licking, biting or otherwise ingesting real batteries. This product is a novelty snack and should be enjoyed responsibly."

The chips are only available at certain Dutch retailers for now. American consumers can request samples on the brand's official Instagram handle. The chips are selling for 1.89 euros, equal to Rs 200 (approx.).