Have you come across a food outlet with hoardings like “pure veg” or “both veg and non-veg available” and so on? Did you find it offensive? Well, at least a Twitter user does. He not only termed the “pure veg” signs as “offensive and un-inclusive” but also accused them of “legitimizing discrimination against people with diverse preferences.” The person took a sly dig at these sign boards, leaving the Internet confused and disappointed, at the same time. “All these "pure veg" signs across food outlets are offensive and un-inclusive. Blatantly implying that other food preferences are "impure" and legitimizing the discrimination against people with diverse preferences,” he tweeted.

The tweet, which was shared on January 15, has received a lot of attention from social media users, who attempted to explain the objective and intention behind writing “pure veg.”

“Being a non-vegetarian, your tweet has increased the level of respect I had for people who eat pure veg food. They should be able to eat pure veg without having to face such nonsense, sigh,” a user wrote.

One of them even stated that choosing not to eat meat or even enter restaurants serving non-veg food is “a personal right.”

“Pure here refers to exclusive” echoed a few on the social media platform.

“Veg people are comfortable eating pure veg. So what's the issue? Non-veg eaters are not barred from the same. It's just that extra comfort zone that's given to the veg-preferring people,” a user wrote.

One of the Twitteratis said that the “pure veg” tweet feels like someone is protesting with a blank placard. The tweet read, “This feels like protesting with a blank placard. Pure veg refers to Vegetarian food, that's all. Pure is to imply there is no mixing of oil, lard, or other invisible meat items. It is still wrong to discriminate based on faith/caste, but in this, it's just Indian English.”

