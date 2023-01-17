Have you come across a food outlet with hoardings like “pure veg” or “both veg and non-veg available” and so on? Did you find it offensive? Well, at least a Twitter user does. He not only termed the “pure veg” signs as “offensive and un-inclusive” but also accused them of “legitimizing discrimination against people with diverse preferences.” The person took a sly dig at these sign boards, leaving the Internet confused and disappointed, at the same time. “All these "pure veg" signs across food outlets are offensive and un-inclusive. Blatantly implying that other food preferences are "impure" and legitimizing the discrimination against people with diverse preferences,” he tweeted.
All these "pure veg" signs across food outlets are offensive and un-inclusive. Blatantly implying that other food preferences are "impure" and legitimizing the discrimination against people with diverse preferences.— pure veg signs are casteist (@hoopoe_is_here) January 15, 2023
The tweet, which was shared on January 15, has received a lot of attention from social media users, who attempted to explain the objective and intention behind writing “pure veg.”
“Being a non-vegetarian, your tweet has increased the level of respect I had for people who eat pure veg food. They should be able to eat pure veg without having to face such nonsense, sigh,” a user wrote.
Being a non vegetarian, your tweet has increased the level of respect I had for people who eat pure veg food. They should be able to eat pure veg without having to face such nonsense, sigh.— FreeMusketeer (@FreeMusketeerr) January 16, 2023
One of them even stated that choosing not to eat meat or even enter restaurants serving non-veg food is “a personal right.”
I am a non-vegetarian & I support food preferences of vegetarians.
Choosing not to eat meat or even entering restaurants serving non-veg food is a personal right.
I've never been discriminated against by my vegan friends who reciprocate by accepting my food preferences.— Prakash (@orthopgk) January 16, 2023
“Pure here refers to exclusive” echoed a few on the social media platform.
It's fine IMO. Pure here refers to exclusive. These restaurant exclusively only cook veg food. Some folks don't like eating out in restaurants that cook both veg and non veg. Not everything needs to be made an issue about.— Sister Michael (@anchan_sonia) January 16, 2023
“Veg people are comfortable eating pure veg. So what's the issue? Non-veg eaters are not barred from the same. It's just that extra comfort zone that's given to the veg-preferring people,” a user wrote.
Veg people are comfortable to eat in a pure veg. So what's the issue? Non veg eaters are not barred from the same. It's just that extra comfort zone that's given to the veg preferring people.— Amit Sharma ???????? (@amitca) January 16, 2023
One of the Twitteratis said that the “pure veg” tweet feels like someone is protesting with a blank placard. The tweet read, “This feels like protesting with a blank placard. Pure veg refers to Vegetarian food, that's all. Pure is to imply there is no mixing of oil, lard, or other invisible meat items. It is still wrong to discriminate based on faith/caste, but in this, it's just Indian English.”
This feels like protesting with a blank placard. Pure veg refers to Vegetaroan food, that's all. Pure is to imply there is no mixing of oil, lard, or other invisible meat items. It is still wrong to discriminate based on faith/caste, but in this, it's just Indian English.— Chethna (@ChethnaSathyan1) January 16, 2023
What are your thoughts on this? Share them with us in the comments section below.