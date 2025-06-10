Nidhi Gupta is a health coach going viral on Instagram, not just for her insights on healthy eating, but also for her own impressive weight loss journey. On her Instagram handle, Nidhi shares that she weighed 90 kg after her pregnancy and went down to 57 kg with a combination of a healthy diet and regular workout. Nidhi shares that she waited three years after her pregnancy to start with workouts and proper diet, explaining that she first "had to take care of my 3-year-old son as I was alone managing him at home."





To shed her postpartum weight, Nidhi started with home workouts, woke up at 5 am when her son was sleeping and did exercises which involved lifting dumbbells and a few cardio exercises.





She also made several dietary changes:

Started tracking her meals and ate no processed food at all.

No parties and no night outs.

Carried her homecooked food if she knew she wouldn't be able to eat a particular meal at home.

"This was hard but slowly I got used to it as I pushed myself every day," shares Nidhi. The whole process went on for two years after which her weight got stuck at 64 kg.





To move past the weight loss plateau, Nidhi added more protein to her diet in the form of:

whey

chicken

eggs

She also did strength training with heavyweights, and it took her another 4 months to come down to 57 kgs. Nidhi continues to maintain a healthy body weight of 60 kg.





Also Read: 5 Signs Your Weight Loss Routine Is Secretly Hurting Your Relationship With Food

Watch her transformation video below:

Nidhi's Weight Loss Mantra

"All I would say is that we all are different people with different body types," writes Nidhi, adding, "We need to understand what's gonna work for us and start working on it. Also, it takes a lot of sacrifices, dedication and commitment every single day to be fit and to stay fit."





Did you find this weight loss story inspiring? Check out many more motivational, real-life weight loss stories here.