Cutting and chopping ingredients play a significant role in cooking. The taste and texture of a dish depends a lot on how well the vegetables are chopped. Besides, it also defines how skilled the chef is. This is why you will always find judges stressing on the participants' chopping skills at every cooking reality show. But what we recently came across left us amused to the core. A Turkish chef, named Burak Ozdemir, took to Instagram to share a video where he was seen chopping onions like a pro, while para-motoring. Trust us, this Instagram Reel looked no less than a reality show.





The video starts with Chef Burak, also referred to as CZN Burak, sitting on a para motor. In the very next clip, he picks up his knife and starts chopping am onion, without even looking at it. "Do you like flying onions?" he wrote alongside the video. Take a look:





Also Read: Pastry Chef Makes Edible Chocolate Robot - Watch Incredible Viral Video







The video impressed the netizens and garnered 865k likes and 13.4k views since the time it was posted. "The King is ruling it again," read a comment in Turkish. Others lauded him with heart and love emojis.





That's not all. While scrolling through Chef Burak's Instagram (that has 24.5million followers), we found several other videos featuring him making gigantic strawberry-shaped ice-cream with real strawberries, 4xl sized pizza, and beautiful customised breads. Take a look:





Also Read: British Chef's Strange Video Tutorial To Crack Eggs Has Confused The Internet













He is in fact the same chef who made Indian tennis star Sania Mirza a huge personalised bread loaf during her visit to the former's Dubai restaurant. The bread had 'MIRZA' written on it. Read the complete story here. Check out the post:











What do you think if Chef Burak's impressive cooking skills? Let us know in the comments below.