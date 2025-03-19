Twinkle Khanna is the ultimate foodie explorer. This actor-writer not only dazzles her fans with her wit and humour but also knows how to spice up her Instagram timeline with some serious foodie escapades. Recently, Twinkle was seen roaming the enchanting streets of Paris, where she brought Italian flavours to life in the French city. The actress shared a video on Instagram in which she was seen treating her taste buds to yellowtail sashimi. The delectable dish was topped with jalapeno slices and yuzu-soy sauce. Next, Twinkle had a cup of hot chocolate and made macarons with her best friend. Further in the clip, Twinkle was seen having a glass of celery juice. In the caption, she wrote, "Paris: where I come for the art, the food, and to test my best friend's patience - by taking pictures of her one bite at a time.

From making macarons (and fighting over caramel filling) to failing spectacularly at my diet in one of my favourite restaurants." She added, "Paris delivered nothing but indulgence. Between Michelin-starred feasts at the decadent @leroyalmonceau and struggling to outshine its galaxy of chandeliers, the 'City of Lights' ensured there were no dim moments - only dim-witted ones. I continued my noble mission of either feeding or capturing her mid-bite until she banned me from her pre-birthday celebrations." Take a look:

Twinkle Khanna often shares her love for food on social media. In a previous Instagram post, the actress was seen singing a song to keep herself from devouring besan laddoos for breakfast. "To eat, or not to eat - that is a question that Hamlet did not have to grapple with, as no one offered him laddoos for breakfast," she sarcastically remarked in the caption. Take a look:

How relatable do you find Twinkle Khanna's foodie diaries? Let us know in the comment section below!