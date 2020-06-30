SEARCH
Viral Now: Twitter User Cooks 4,000-Year-Old Recipes Amid Lockdown, Here Are The Results

A Twitter user retrieved a 4,000-year-old recipe and tried making it at home during lockdown. The recipe is from 1730 BC Mesopotamia.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: June 30, 2020 17:00 IST

Twitter user dug up some of the world's oldest recipes and tried making them at home.

Highlights
  • Lockdown creativity got a new lease of life with this Twitter thread
  • A man dug up 4,000-year-old recipes from Mesopotamia
  • He experimented with them in his own kitchen, see viral thread

If there's one thing that the lockdown has provided us, it has to be the time and freedom of experimentation in the kitchen. Be it Dalgona coffee or Banana bread - we have seen a number of innovative and exciting recipes go viral in this period. We also heard the news of various ingredients and foods being retrieved from the bottom of the freezer to finally be put into use. One such Twitter user actually went and retrieved a 4,000-year-old recipe and tried making it at home during lockdown. Take a look at his viral tweet:

The user, @Bill_Sutherland, recreated some of the world's oldest recipes from 1730 BC. These are recipes by the Babylonians and Assyrians in Mesopotamia, which is present-day Iraq and also includes parts of Syria and Turkey. The world's oldest known recipes have been written on stone tablets, and then translated by experts in the field. However, these recipes are unlike anything you would have ever read. These are simple instructions condensed into just four lines, without any mention of quantities of ingredients to be used or the specific methods. Thus, a lot is left to the cook's imagination in these intriguing old recipes.

The dishes that Sutherland chose to make in his six-tweet long Twitter thread ranged from a lamb stew to an ancient broth called Tuh'u. He shared the pictures of the dishes that he prepared along with the ancient recipes from Mesopotamia. Take a look: 

The Twitter thread soon went viral on the micro-blogging website, garnering over 51k likes and counting. People poured in their reactions to the old recipes as well as their recreations. Take a look at some of the comments to the thread:

Would you try these age-old recipes at home? Tell us in the comments below!

Comments

