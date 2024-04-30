The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department (FDA) officials are investigating an outlet of McDonald's in Noida Sector 18 and Theobroma bakery in Sector 104. ANI reported that they collected samples from after two consumers allegedly fell sick after consuming food from these restaurants, officials said on Monday. Archana Dheeran, Assistant Commissioner (Food) FDA, Gautam Buddha Nagar, told ANI, "We got a complaint on the portal against McDonald's. The customer fell ill after consuming aloo tikki and french fries. We have taken action in this regard and taken samples of palm oil, cheese and mayonnaise." She added that the report with the analysis results usually takes 15 days at least, and should come within a month.





Also Read: Indian Spice Brands Row: Food Authority To Check Quality Of Spices Sold In India





As for the second complaint, ANI reported that a woman fell ill after eating a stale cake ordered from Theobroma bakery in Noida Sector 104. "In another case, a complaint came against Theobroma bakery where someone fell ill (in Noida) after consuming stale cake from the bakery...We took a sample of the pineapple cake and sent it to the laboratory...If the product fails in the report, then a case will be registered," Dheeran said. She specified that the complaint was that the cream of the stale cake tasted sour.

Before this, a grave food safety issue made headlines when a 10-year-old girl in Punjab died of suspected food poisoning after eating a cake ordered online. A sample of the cake was sent for testing and analysis showed that it contained a high amount of a sweet-tasting synthetic compound.





Also Read: X User Shares Pics Of 'Fungus' On Cadbury Chocolate Before Expiry Date, Company Responds