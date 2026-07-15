Food and football have long gone hand in hand, with fans gathering over matchday meals before cheering on their teams. However, ahead of one of the FIFA World Cup's biggest rivalries between England and Argentina, the menu has become part of the competition.





Uber Eats UK has temporarily suspended sales of Argentine food on its platform ahead of the much-anticipated showdown between the two teams. In a statement posted on its official Instagram account, the delivery app said, "Uber Eats UK informs all users that, following England's qualification for tomorrow's fixture against Argentina, we have taken the difficult decision to temporarily suspend the sale of Argentine steak, chimichurri and empanadas across the app nationwide."





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It added, "Customers wishing to order dulce de leche may also experience limited availability until further notice. We appreciate your understanding while football takes priority. Normal service will resume after the final whistle. Thank you for your patience."

Uber Argentina slid into the comments section and wrote, "Sure, enjoy your fish and chips."





Uber Eats Brasil also entered the conversation, writing, "Here for the drama."





Chef Gordon Ramsay also shared a GIF of himself peeking through the curtains.





England face Argentina tonight in a highly anticipated FIFA World Cup semi-final. The winner of this blockbuster clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will advance to face Spain in Sunday's final.





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This is the first time in 21 years that these two footballing giants have played each other in any capacity, with their last meeting being an international friendly in 2005. Notably, this match will also mark 39-year-old Lionel Messi's first time facing England in his professional career.





Uber Eats is a global online food and grocery delivery platform operated by Uber. It connects users with local restaurants, convenience stores and supermarkets to deliver meals and essentials directly to their doorsteps.



