Technology has taken the world by storm. Modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, industrial robots and machine learning, are advancing at a rapid pace. While most of us have encountered these things only in a sci-fi film, have you ever imagined going to a restaurant where there are no employees to take your order? Instead, everything is fully-automated and you're the only person present over there. Now this may sound strange to you, but McDonald's first automated restaurant in the US is as real as it gets.





A video of this restaurant with no employees was posted on Twitter by 'Now This News.' The clip shows how once you walk in, there's no one at the counter, and you have to place your order on a screen. At times, there are robots going around that bring your food to you. And if you go through the drive-through, you just order ahead online, and then an automated machine appears to deliver food. This first-of-its-kind McDonald's outlet has opened in White Settlement, a suburb of Fort Worth in Texas. Watch the video here:







For now, McDonald's is testing this concept at only this location. The company says the location is designed for people who live on the go. Customers receive their orders from a conveyor belt and there's also an employee present who answers their questions. The video instantly grabbed attention and people started commenting on the post. "There's a town called White Settlement? The irony of advanced technology first appearing there," wrote one.











Another person stated, "Ordering a Big Mac shouldn't be this difficult. Who do I talk to, if my order isn't right? A Robot?"











A third comment read, "Anyone want to write this dystopian novel? Anyone want to guess who is working the grill?"











"No thanks. I'm doing nothing to promote robots taking away jobs." another person wrote.











What are your thoughts on this restaurant? Share it with us in the comments section below.