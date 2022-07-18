There is no dearth of curious yet interesting content on the internet. We often encounter some truly unexpected happenings from across the world on our social media feeds. The Guinness World Records, for instance, is a place where you can find some bizarre yet intriguing records that people are creating around the globe. Many a time, these records also feature food and thus get the foodie within us super excited. Recently, another food-related record caught our attention. A US-based grocery shop has set a new Guinness World Record for the largest doughnut mosaic. Take a look:

Bashas' Supermarkets is a store based in Arizona, USA. The record-breaking feat was a part of their 90thanniversary celebrations at the Basha High School in Chandler, Arizona. It took them over 14,400 doughnuts and over 80 hours to make it happen. Just the assembly of the doughnuts took about four hours. "What an amazing way to kick off our 90th-anniversary celebration! Bashas is now an official Guinness World Record title holder, and it couldn't be more appropriate that it was our delicious doughnuts that did the trick," they wrote in their tweet.





The tasty doughnuts were aligned in the shape '90' using the trademark colours of the supermarket brand. The logo measured 902 square feet which broke the previous record made in Ukraine in 2012 as per reports. Further, they did not let the doughnuts go to waste, and shared them with food banks and social workers to distribute them to the hungry and homeless.

This is not the only food-related Guinness World Record that has been broken in the recent past. The official handle of GWR shared a video of contestants competing to break the record for the fastest time to eat 10 Bhut Jolokia chillis, also known as the spiciest in the world. Take a look:

Finally, the record was set at 30.70 seconds. What did you think of the interesting world records that involved food? Tell us in the comments below.