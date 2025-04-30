The Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, recently visited India with his wife and children. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Usha Vance, the Second Lady of the United States, spoke about their home life and revealed some of the dishes that her husband likes to cook. Mrs Vance is of Indian origin, and her family has roots in Andhra Pradesh. Thus, she discussed various ways in which her Indian heritage has exerted an influence over herself, her husband and her children. She revealed some of the dishes her Indian relatives make for them.

Also Read: 5 South Indian Pickle Recipes Worth Trying





Vice President JD Vance has reportedly said that he was a "meat and potatoes man" until he met his wife, and it was her mother who taught him how to cook. When asked about what her husband cooks for her, Usha Vance replied, "He's very experimental. He'll try anything. So he's done everything from channa masala to speciality desserts recently. So our children especially enjoy that. He's tried various lamb dishes. Whatever strikes his fancy, he goes and finds the right recipe and prepares it."





Other members of Mrs Vance's family also have great culinary talents, according to her. She stated, "My mother and grandmother are both excellent cooks. My father, too. He actually makes very good dosa and pesarattu." As for what a traditional Indian meal would comprise, she said, "I think it looks exactly like what you might imagine. Sometimes it's very simple, and it's sambar and rice and some sort of koora. Sometimes it's a little more complicated - my mom pulls out all the stops and makes palao or a few other dishes. But it's a vegetarian household, so that usually defines it."

Also Read: How To Make Andhra-Style Pesarattu For A Delicious Breakfast Meal

When asked if she finds it difficult to source ingredients for the chutneys that Andhra cuisine is famous for, she admitted that she doesn't make them much. However, she revealed that her grandmother prepares wonderful chutneys. "I think she manages to figure it all out. She gets the ingredients at the Indian stores near us," Mrs Vance stated.





During the interview, Usha Vance also spoke about other Indian connections in her family's daily life. Watch the complete conversation below:











In the past, JD Vance has expressed his appreciation for the rich flavours of Indian cuisine and the wide variety of vegetarian options it offers.