Indian cuisine offers a wide range of delectable dishes. Be it the rich and flavourful food of the North or the simple vegetarian dishes of the South - each region in the country has its own distinct cuisine. One such popular cuisine is Andhra cuisine. Known for its bold and spicy flavours, Andhra food is made using local ingredients which gives the food its unique taste. Speaking of Andhra cuisine, pesarattu is a popular dish native to the state. It is a thin crepe-like bread made using whole green gram and spices. It is quite similar to the classic dosa but does not contain urad dal.

In this recipe, moong dal and rice are combined with spices and fresh coriander leaves. Since moong dal is a great source of protein, vitamins and dietary fibre, pesarattu makes for a healthy addition to your breakfast menu. This South Indian delicacy tastes best when served with some coconut chutney or a side of rava upma. Wondering how to make it? Check out the recipe below.

Andhra-Style Pesarattu Recipe: How To Make Andhra-Style Pesarattu

Andhra food: Pesarattu is made using green moong and not urad dal. Photo Credit: iStock

To begin with, first, wash the moong dal and rice nicely and soak them in water for around an hour. Drain them using a sieve and blend them to a smooth batter. Add in the chopped, chillies, onions, coriander leaves, hing and salt.





Now, heat a tawa and splash some water over it. Pour two scoops of the batter and spread it out evenly. Once the edges start to rise, drizzle some oil and allow it to cook for another 1-2 minutes. Flip the pesarattu and allow it to cook evenly until crispy and golden brown in colour. Andhra-style pesarattu is ready!





For the step-by-step recipe for Andhra-style pesarattu, click here.





Try out this delicious recipe at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below. Happy Cooking!