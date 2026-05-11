The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has shared details of another major crackdown on food adulteration in Uttar Pradesh. This time, officials in Hapur seized 15,000 kg of suspected adulterated honey during a recent enforcement drive. Pictures shared by FSSAI on X show several large containers of honey being inspected and seized on the spot by food safety officials.





According to the post, samples from the seized stock worth Rs 22 lakh have been collected and sent for laboratory testing to check whether the honey meets food safety standards. Officials are yet to share the final test results, but the incident highlights the ongoing concern around adulterated food products entering the market.





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FSSAI wrote, “#UttarPradesh #Hapur The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety Department has seized 15,000 kg of adulterated honey from Hapur. Samples of honey worth about 22 lakh rupees were taken for testing.”

A few days ago, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration conducted an enforcement drive in Aligarh targeting the storage and quality of dairy products being supplied in the area. Sharing details online, the FSSAI stated that around 1,664 kilograms of cottage cheese were seized during the operation. Samples from the batch were also collected and sent for laboratory analysis to assess quality and ensure compliance with food safety norms. Click here to read the full story.





Before that, officials carried out another large-scale crackdown in Ghaziabad. During the drive, around 900 kilograms of paneer that was found unfit for consumption was seized by authorities. The stock, estimated at nearly Rs 2.25 lakh, was later destroyed. Click here for the full story.