While there is no doubt about the fact that Vaani Kapoor has managed to capture the hearts of many with her acting, did you know that she is also a foodie just like you?! The actress makes it a point to indulge in delicious food every now and then. Whether it's a hefty pizza or some drool-worthy ice cream, or even noodles, it seems like Vaani Kapoor is a major foodie! Don't believe us? Well, if you follow her on social media, you will often find her sharing images and stories about the food she's eating. And trust us, every bit of that food will make you drool! Recently, Vaani shared her indulgence and even revealed her favourite foods in an Instagram 'Ask Me Anything' (AMA) session.





(Also Read: Vaani Kapoor Shares Her Favourite Cheat Meal, And We Bet You'll Relate)





Taking to Instagram, Vaani shared a photo of an Asian meal that she was enjoying. On her table, we could spot a plate of fried rice, stir-fried peas, avocados, cabbage and what seemed to be a chilli tofu preparation. In the story, she wrote, "Bon Appetit." Check out her full story here:

Vaani also held an Instagram AMA session, where she interacted with her fans and followers. As people asked her various questions, one of them asked her what was her favourite food. To this, she replied, "Fries, burgers, pancakes, sushi, Indian and Indian Chinese."

Next, another person also asked her what her favourite chocolate is. Vaani replied by saying, "Obsessing over vegan dark chocolate with berries and nuts and rose petals by @cinnamonkitchenindia."

(Also Read: "How Many Are Too Many," Says Vaani Kapoor As She Relishes These Cupcakes)





Recently, she also revealed that she has turned into a vegan. "Lettuce eat, bon appétit," Vaani Kapoor captioned her Instagram image. We saw her eating a delicious salad with tomato, lettuce, rocket leaves, zucchini, and black olives. Her friend, designer Nikhil Thampi, volunteered to take her out to have butter chicken in the comments. Vaani Kapoor responded with the following message, "Nikhil!!! Gave up meat. But meet soon." You can read all about it here.





On the work front, Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. In 2022, she will be seen in Shamshera.