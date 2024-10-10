Varun Dhawan is known for his commitment to fitness. But as a food lover, the actor enjoys indulging in cheat meals occasionally. Recently, Varun shared that he relished a cheat meal, which included a sweet treat. Following that, he returned to his healthier eating habits and posted a picture of his home-cooked meal on Instagram Stories. The snap featured rotis paired with gobhi ki sabzi and saag, along with a bowl of dahi and a glass of water. In the caption, he expressed his thoughts on returning to home. Varun Dhawan said, “After having my cheat meal mithai back to vegetarian food at home today.” Take a look:

This is not the first time Varun Dhawan has enjoyed high-calorie foods as his "guilty pleasure." He once shared a reel where he visited different restaurants throughout the day and indulged in pizzas. In one part of the video, he stared at a big slice of pizza. He looked very happy after finishing it. It shows that while Varun cares about staying fit, he also loves to enjoy delicious food. The caption read, "Pizza khane ke baad mujhe guilt aur khushi dono hoti hain (I feel both guilty and happy after having a pizza)." Read on to know more.

Varun Dhawan frequently shares insights of his food adventures on Instagram. While filming his movie Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari in Udaipur, he gave a sneak peek into his "breakfast club" on set. The first picture showed him with Janhvi Kapoor at the breakfast table, where she was enjoying egg curry with roti. In the next slide, Varun was seen eating oatmeal with berries, along with Sanya Malhotra, Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi. He captioned the post as “Breakfast club.” Read on to know more.





What do you think Varun Dhawan will indulge in next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!