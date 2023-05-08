Listen up, guys. Varun Dhawan's latest post on Instagram Stories needs our attention. The actor has shared a post on the social media platform about his go-to food choice. Any guesses? No, we aren't talking about ice cream. The actor has shared a picture of a tiny honey jar. In the background, we can see a cup with honey in it. Along with the photo, Varun wrote, “Honey is always with me.” Now, we know the secret behind his amazing physique. Take a look:

For the unversed, honey is an amazing sugar substitute that has much fewer calories. It adds a delicious sweet taste without stocking up on guilt. Honey has also been known as an excellent remedy for weight loss as it boosts metabolism and digestion. Honey with lemon and water is recommended by experts to be consumed on an empty stomach for best results. Thus, Varun Dhawan's go-to weight loss ingredient is something we all could take notes from! The fact that he carries it everywhere and adds it to his drinks and food is testimony to this powerful superfood for weight loss.

Apart from using it as a sugar substitute, you can also add honey to your weight loss diet through some recipes. Sprinkle it on salad as a dressing, make smoothies with it or cook some delicious stir fry veggies with a drizzle of honey. Wondering how you can add honey to your diet? Fret not. We have some options right here, right now.

Here Are 5 Delicious Weight Loss-Friendly Recipes Made With Honey:

1. Honey Ginger Lemonade Recipe

Let us start with a drink similar to Varun Dhawan's. As the name suggests, the drink only needs three ingredients - honey, ginger and lemonade. When the goodness of honey meets ginger and lemon all we get is a perfect refreshing drink. Recipe here.

2. Peanut Butter And Honey Oat Smoothie Recipe

Summer and smoothies are a match made in food heaven. A tall glass of smoothie has the power to lift your mood. Don't you think? Let's not wait and quickly check the recipe.

This honey-based smoothie makes for an excellent addition to your weight loss diet. Photo: iStock

3. Almond and Honey Flavoured Shrikhand Recipe

To satiate your sweet tooth, we have this delicious desi dessert with the power-packed nutrition benefits of almonds, honey, yoghurt and cinnamon. Sugar cravings don't get healthier than this! Recipe inside.

4. Greek Honey Cake Recipe

Can we call it the best dessert, please? After all, it's the honey Greek cake we are talking about. The super soft and moist cake with almond flour, orange zest and honey syrup screams delicious. It is also vegan and gluten-free. Recipe here.

5. Honey And Cinnamon Water

The best thing about this drink is it helps in weight loss and helps in reducing belly fat. Here is the easy peasy recipe.