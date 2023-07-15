We all dream of having a fantastic time when we visit a restaurant, but sometimes, the experience is not so pleasant. According to a Twitter post, this woman, who was eager to indulge in some French cuisine, went to a restaurant and requested a vegetarian meal. However, what arrived on her plate didn't exactly impress her. She shared a picture of the meal on Twitter. In the picture posted by her, we could spot: brown rice, spaghetti and finely sliced vegetables. Describing her experience, the woman wrote, "Visited a restaurant in the French countryside, asked for something vegetarian. What have I got? Rice, veggie peelings, and sauce-less spaghetti."
This tweet instantly garnered attention with more than 2.3 million views, thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets. The comment section of this post was flooded with mixed opinions from people.
One user wrote, “Went to a restaurant in the Czech Republic for dinner and asked if it was possible to get something vegetarian. I got the answer "No.”
Another person chimed in, “Some restaurants straight up don't even try, they'll just make a face and say they don't have anything vegetarian.”
A third person suggested, “You're in the French countryside. You were lucky to get anything.”
Even in Oklahoma, finding good vegetarian food is a struggle. A comment read, “Better than what you would get in Oklahoma.”
Contrary to the negative sentiments, some individuals expressed appreciation for the restaurant.
One person posed the question of expectations, “What did you expect? Brown rice, which has protein. Pasta. Fresh vegetables. Not enough highly processed Frankenstein products for you?”
Another individual praised the presentation of a dish, “No, so nice. They tried to make a little steak with rice. And the vegetables were almost artfully arranged. Just needs just some oil and salt. Bon appétit!”
