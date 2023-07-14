The culinary world is well aware that it is hard to beat the delectable flavours of India. Be it street food or lip-smacking gravy dishes, Indian cuisine leads by its reputation. Currently, veganism has impressed many to side with it and the trend appears to have also embraced Indian cuisine in its arms. This was recently witnessed at New York City's iconic Central Park, where the weekly “vegan market” was set up. Courtesy of chef Eitan Bernath, we could get a closer glimpse of the menu there. Eitan dropped a video of himself relishing some Indian dishes at this vegan market and it turns out they were all our favourites. Guess what? He began his gastronomical adventure with delicious “vegan pani puri”. It actually looked more like dahi puri. Eitan was seen holding a plate, carrying six puris filled with vegan curd, pomegranate, green chutney and red chutney. He quenched his thirst with vegan mango lassi. We also saw bright orange jalebis stacked on each other.

Eitan Bernath shared the clip with the caption, “If you're bored or hangry in NYC on a Tuesday night like I was, the vegan market in Central Park is for you.”



Do you also want to try vegan versions of Indian dishes? Here are a few easy recipes you must try at home:

1. Almond Milk Thandai

Who said thandai should be enjoyed only on Holi? Enjoy this vegan version all year round. It is quite refreshing and healthy. Recipe here.

2. Vegan Aloo Tikki

If you are a street food lover, then you must taste this vegan aloo tikki recipe is your stop. In just 30 minutes, you can have crispy tikkis at home. The secret of this dish lies in farm fresh vegetables and tofu. Click here for the recipe.

3. Vegan Gajar Ka Halwa

Have you heard the saying “Life is short eat dessert first”? Well, it must have been said out loud after eating this vegan gajar ka halwa. Here is your recipe.

4. Vegan Palak Patta Chaat

Vegan palak patta chaat is flavour heaven for all the foodies out there. The particular combination of textures is also enjoyable. You can prepare this dish in less than an hour. Take a look at the recipe here.

5. Vegan Laddoo

This yummy laddoo contains the goodness of dates, cashews and coconut. Instead of ghee, coconut oil is used to bind the ingredients. A simple yet fulfilling sweet, you can enjoy it even on a diet. Click here for the recipe.

