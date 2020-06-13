5 High Protein Breakfast Recipes For Summer

SEARCH
If you are looking for protein-rich options to include in your breakfast, then look no further. Here, we have five breakfast ideas that are not only weight-loss friendly, but summer-friendly too!

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: June 13, 2020 16:50 IST

Even your breakfast, should be in tandem with the weather.

Highlights
  • Protein helps keep you satiated
  • Protein is also called the building block of life
  • High protein breakfast helps promote weight-loss

The sweltering heat is testing our patience every single day. You know you cannot sit in air-conditioned rooms all day, and neither can you be drinking sodas and sharbats endlessly. So what do we do to beat the heat?There are many ways to make the whole situation a tad more tolerable. One out of which is to make your diet more summer-friendly. Yes, hot spices, ghee-laden, heavy desserts are not exactly fit for your stomach right now. You should try to include more seasonal foods in your diet, and keep it light and cool. Even your breakfast, should be in tandem with the weather. If you are looking for protein-rich options to include in your breakfast, then look no further. Here, we have five breakfast ideas that are not only weight-loss friendly, but summer-friendly too!


1. Mango and Moong Sprouts Salad

Moong dal sprouts are enriched with protein, fibre and a range of antioxidants. When mixed with season's delight mangoes, these salads get a whole new delectable edge altogether. Don't believe us? Try this recipe and know for yourself.

sd468r5g


2. Sattu Paratha and Dahi

Sattu is a flour-mix made with roasted channa. It is widely used in Bihari cuisine at all. You can get it in your local grocery stores or make it at home. Sattu paratha and yogurt is a popular breakfast delicacy in Bihar. Make sure you do not make your parathas too greasy, and you are good to go!

Also Read: 


3. Strawberry Quinoa Pancake

You saw this coming, didn't you? Pancakes instantly liven up any breakfast spread and they are so easy to make at home too! This recipe packs the goodness of quinoa and in-season strawberries.

3bsfrdfg


4. Besan Chila

Besan or gram flour is a very good source of protein, you can make umpteen number of dishes using besan. Besan ka chila (click here for recipe) is one of North India's favourite breakfasts of all time. You can spruce up your chila with scrambled paneer and pudina chutney.

cd5bc77k


5. Watermelon and Strawberry smoothie 

Juicy watermelons and tarty strawberries come together to make this delicious smoothie. This smoothie is so thick and luscious, that kit will keep you fill for a long time, and keeping you from munching mindlessly. Here's the recipe.

Try these fascinating recipes at home today, and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below!

Comments

Tags:  BreakfastProteinSummer
