Vicky Kaushal Joins 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Trend With This Indulgent Treat

Vicky Kaushal is the latest celebrity to hop onto the bandwagon of 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' memes, and the indulgent treat he devoured will make you drool!

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: February 25, 2021 12:20 IST

Vicky Kaushal joined the 'Pawri' with this yummy treat.

Highlights
  • Vicky Kaushal has regularly admitted to his love for food
  • The actor took to Instagram to share a photo of his favourite dish
  • 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' was the song he chose to play with the photo

The 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme has probably become one of the most viral trends in recent times. It all started when musician-composer Yashraj Mukhate's funny video went viral, making the term a catchphrase. Brands and content creators loved the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme and they incorporated it to create some entertaining content for their followers. That's not all, even Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh and Randeep Hooda hopped onto the bandwagon of this interesting meme. Vicky Kaushal is the latest addition to the 'Pawri', as the actor shared a delicious and indulgent picture of a food item to which he treated himself. Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of a droolworthy stuffed parantha which he devoured at home. The yummy paratha was paired with white butter or Safed Makkhan that was placed right on top and slightly melted. We could also spot some pickle in the background of the paratha. He used the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' song by Yashraj Mukhate in the background of the story, thus indicating that he was having a gala time with the dish.

Fans and followers of Vicky Kaushal are well-aware that the actor is a self-confessed foodie. He has admitted to his love for Ghar ka Khana made by his mom and especially white butter-drizzled Parathas. Recently, the actor shared a click of himself eating Samosa with a sweet anecdote about how his fan got it for him at the airport. "Happy to have a fan who knows I'm perpetually hungry," he wrote in the caption of the post. Take a look:

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

We hope to see more such glimpses of the actor's foodie indulgence soon! On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the horror flick 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' which released in January 2020. He will next be playing the titular character in Shoojit Sircar's biopic on Sardar Udham Singh. The actor is also a part of Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama 'Takht'.

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

Tags:  Vicky KaushalPawri Ho Rahi HaiParatha
