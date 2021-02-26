'No Diet': Sara Ali Khan Beats Jaipur Heat With Sinful 'Kulhad Wali Lassi'

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in the remake of 'Coolie No. 1'

Sara Ali Khan who was last seen opposite Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No. 1' is currently touring around Rajasthan with her mother and former actress Amrita Singh. She also posted a picture of herself and her mother outside Ajmer Sharif Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah on Friday. The 25-year-old took to Jaipur soon after her pilgrimage visit in Ajmer . She unleashed her touristy side in the pink city and did the most obvious thing expected by a foodie like her- try out the local delicacies! She grabbed a glass of kulhad wali lassi, the cooler topped with clotted cream. Given the rise in temperature, we can't think of a beverage better suited for the time. In her signature style, she used a couple of interesting gifs in her Instagram story that read, "Nothing fancy, just lassi", "no diet" and "yummy". There, we saw you slurping too!





Sara's 'Coolie No. 1' failed to impress critics and the mass. Her other release of 2020 'Love Aaj Kal' also didn't leave much of a mark at the Box Office. Sara is currently working on 'Atrangi Re', the big budget movie also stars Akshay Kumar and South Indian sensation Dhanush in the lead. ' Atrangi Re' is being directed by director Anand L Rai, of 'Ranjhana' and 'Tanu Weds Manu' fame. 'Atrangi Re' is one of the most awaited movies of the year. The musical drama is all set to hit the theatres later this year. It was shot in parts of Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai and Agra.





