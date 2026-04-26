





Summer and mango are almost inseparable in Indian households. The hot season brings with it an abundance of this fruit in its juiciest and sweetest form. Besides eating it in its solid form, many prefer to enjoy mangoes as chilled shakes or refreshing smoothies. These drinks become a go-to way to beat the heat while enjoying the king of fruits in every possible variation.





Adding to this seasonal delight, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar shared simple and delicious mango milkshake and smoothie recipes that can be easily recreated at home. You can make these drinks easily in less than 15 minutes. The quantities listed will serve 2 to 4 people.

Mango milkshake recipe

Ingredients

5-6 Mango, peeled and sliced

1 ½ cup sugar syrup

1 cup sweetened mango

1 ½ cup Milk

1 tbsp condensed milk

Sweetened mango, cubed

Vanilla ice cream

Fresh Mint

Instructions





1. Start with soaking ripe mangoes in sugar syrup for some time.

2. Add the sweetened mangoes, sugar syrup, milk, and condensed milk to a mixer grinder jar and blend until you get a smooth consistency.

3. Take a serving glass and add some more sweetened mango to it. Pour in the blended mango shake and top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a mint sprig for garnish. Serve cold.











Also Read: 'We Will Not Share': India Exporting 1% Of Its Mango Gets Gold Memes Online





Mango smoothie recipe

Ingredients

½ cup tender coconut flesh

5-6 almonds

2 tbsp coconut milk

¼ cup water

½ tbsp honey

1 cup sweetened mango

5-6 ice cubes

2 tsp basil seeds

Fresh Mint sprig

Mango, sliced

Instructions





1. Add tender coconut flesh, almonds, coconut milk, water, honey, sweetened mango and ice cubes into a mixer grinder jar and blend until smooth.





2. Pour the blended mango smoothie into a serving glass and garnish with basil seeds, a mint sprig and mango slices.





3. Serve cold.





Try making these mango shake and smoothie recipes at home and let us know how you like them in the comments section below.