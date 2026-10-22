Tofu has emerged as a popular alternative for vegans and vegetarians over the past few years. Made from soy milk, the product is now used in several dishes, from noodles to protein bowls. But not many know much about the varieties of tofu that exist. Marketplaces may often stock only one or two kinds of tofu. But the reality is far different.

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A video by content creator Vlad shows 10 different types of tofu that you may never have heard of.





Different Kinds Of Tofu

The Bangkok-based content creator shows how different types of tofu are made. The first one up is tofu jelly, made from the devil's tongue plant or sweet potatoes. The soy-free item is useful for adding in salads, stir-fries, or hot pots as a substitute for meat.





If you wish to add a protein-rich chicken substitute in salads or hot pots, you can try tofu skin. The item is made from the thin film that forms on the top of heated soy milk.





Hairy tofu, as the name suggests, is covered by a fuzzy white mold. The fermented item is often pan-fried and served with pickles, chillies, and garlic. Fermented in an aged mushroom brine, black tofu is the stinkiest of all variants. The item is usually deep-fried and plated with chilli oil, coriander, and garlic.





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If you want an item that can be used for both hot and cold dishes, try the pea starch tofu. Made from yellow pea starch, the soy-free product can be added in a hot soup or served as cold jelly with soy sauce, garlic, scallions, and black vinegar.





Fermented beancurd tofu tastes similar to blue cheese. It is often used to increase flavour while cooking. The tofu is mixed with star anise, rice wine, local spices, and chilli flakes often.





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Baojiang Tofu is another variety that is usually grilled and eaten with chilli powder. It is crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside. The softest and most delicate variant, silken tofu, has a smooth texture. Depending on the toppings, it can be eaten as a sweet or savoury dish. By pressing soft tofu curd into thin and firm layers, tofu sheet can be made. They are added in hotpots, stir-fries or cold appetisers.

In baking, you can use okara, the soybean pulp left over from making soy milk and tofu, as a substitute for ground meat. The video shows how different types of tofu can be added to your plate in various ways.





So, which variety are you interested in trying out first?