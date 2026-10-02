Mumbai's Italian food scene has evolved far beyond the familiar pizza-and-pasta formula. The new wave of artisanal kitchens and fine-dining restaurants has been putting their own spin on Italian classics. But the question is, how well do these plates hold up to an Italian palate? In a special food crawl, an Italian duo explored and ranked some of Mumbai's most talked-about pasta spots, offering an authentic critique of the city's ever-growing Italian dining scene.

The content creators named Giulia Raffaello and Enrico shared a two-part vlog on Instagram, capturing their honest take on Mumbai's famous pasta spots. “We are Italians in Mumbai. Of course we are going to try every pasta around the city,” Enrico said in the video.

Their first stop was at Gustoso in Khar West, and even before taking a bite, they knew it was fresh mozzarella. “This is fresh mozzarella because it's not doing the all-pull thing,” Giulia said. After one bite, they revealed that the pasta was not too salty and perfectly balanced, and they loved the San Marzano tomato sauce.

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Their next stop was Motoda Pizzeria in Bandra East, where they tried spaghetti and mushroom fettuccine. “I can cry right now,” Enrico said, sharing that the spaghetti reminded him of what he eats at home. “This is the perfect Al Dente,” Giulia added. After trying the fettuccine, the duo revealed it was very creamy and had the right balance of sauce.

Take a look at the video:

In another video, the Italian duo went to Pomodoro in Bandra West and gave high praise to this place's Burrata Ravioli. They shared that the pasta was tender and freshly hand-rolled. They also appreciated how beautifully the burrata melted inside.

Next, they went to Alba Pasta Bar in Pali Hill, Bandra. Although they praised the Al Dente pasta, they found the dish extremely spicy due to a heavy hand of chilli flakes and paprika.

The Italian duo's food crawl gained massive attention online, with locals suggesting to them what they should try next.

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"Guys, you need to try the street-style desi version too with extra cheese, chilli flakes, and oregano,” one user wrote. “Don't forget the pasta at @kaspers. Bombay," another suggested.

“Trattoria at Taj President has ruined all other pastas for me,” someone else shared. “Go to Cin Cin in BKC, my favourite place for Italian cuisine in Mumbai,” an individual added. “Try @americanobombay! Really good,” another said.