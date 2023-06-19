If there is one dish that is a collective hit across India, it has to be biryani. A scrumptious dish made with layers of meat, rice and spices - there is no comparing our love for biryani with anything else. Every state and city has its version of biryani, and new and innovative variations of biryani keep coming up now and then. However, one such biryani version has left the internet collectively aghast - strawberry biryani. A British food blogger made a chicken biryani with the addition of strawberries in it, and it received a lot of negative comments and reactions. Take a look:



The video was shared on Instagram Reels by Toronto-based video creator @pushpeksidhu_. It received over 306k likes and 17.3k comments. In the video, we could see the British cook preparing a vessel full of chicken biryani. He called it a 'quick' and 'healthy' version of the biryani that did not require much effort. The blogger suggested chopping up all the ingredients including onions, chicken pieces and slices of strawberries and putting them in a pot of boiling water with some turmeric. "None of the recipes suggested which berries to use, so I chose my favourite," read the text to the post.

The video creator, Pushpek Sidhu, was left aghast on seeing the strawberry biryani. He said that this qualified as a 'hate crime' and looked 'absolutely disgusting'. "This is NOT how you make chicken biryani," said Sidhu. Several other users also agreed that the strawberry biryani was a bizarre recipe and did not do justice to the dish. "Did he just cook this abomination just to troll an entire subcontinent," questioned another.

What did you think of the chicken biryani with strawberries? Tell us in the comments.