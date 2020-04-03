SEARCH
  • News
  • Video Of Girl Pretending To Like Her Mom's Cooking Gets Laughs And Love On The Internet

Video Of Girl Pretending To Like Her Mom's Cooking Gets Laughs And Love On The Internet

Annie Wilkins, a Twitter user, shared the video of her daughter trying to stomach her homemade spaghetti, which happened to have truly hilarious results.

Aditi Ahuja  |  Updated: April 03, 2020 15:07 IST

Reddit
Video Of Girl Pretending To Like Her Mom's Cooking Gets Laughs And Love On The Internet

Annie Wilkin's daughter Piper pretended to like her food.

Highlights
  • A four-year-old girl tried to fake liking for her mom's cooking
  • She pretended to like the spaghetti her mother cooked by saying so
  • Her face and mouth told a different story altogether

Mothers are said to be the best cooks. If there is one thing that defines comfort food for anyone, it would be their mother's cooking. However, one mother on Twitter found herself quite surprised when her four-year-old daughter pretended to like her cooking, while her reactions clearly portrayed otherwise. Annie Wilkins, a Twitter user, shared the video of her daughter trying to stomach her homemade spaghetti, which happened to have truly hilarious results. Take a look at the viral video:

Annie Wilkins shared the video on her Twitter handle, which was actually from three years ago. Piper, her then four-year-old daughter, was attempting to eat some spaghetti that Annie had made. Piper took a bite of the pasta, and when her mother Annie asked her how she found it, she said, "Good!" but immediately gagged. The concerned mother asked her if she was okay, and she nodded her head but her mouth's reaction to the spaghetti appeared to be far from ideal. The sound of her laughing sibling was also quite a funny element in the video. Piper then swallowed the bite and nervously laughed, saying, "I'm okay!"

(Also Read: )

The internet couldn't stop laughing at how adorable Piper's acting was. The video went viral with over a hundred thousand views. What most people could relate to was the fact that they have all been through incidents when they have to pretend to like something to please their mothers or dinner hosts. People were also touched by how much the little girl was trying to do so that her mother wouldn't be hurt, but things went out of her control.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

What did you think about the video? Tell us in the comments below!

Comments

About Aditi AhujaAditi loves talking to and meeting like-minded foodies (especially the kind who like veg momos). Plus points if you get her bad jokes and sitcom references, or if you recommend a new place to eat at.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Annie WilkinsTwitterSpaghettiViral VideoPiperDaughterMother
Anushka Sharma's Morning Immunity-Boosting Menu May Work Wonders For You Too
Anushka Sharma's Morning Immunity-Boosting Menu May Work Wonders For You Too
Eating Eggs May Lower The Risk Of Heart-Related Diseases - Experts Reveal
Eating Eggs May Lower The Risk Of Heart-Related Diseases - Experts Reveal

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com