A bar in the city centre of Glasgow, Scotland, was obliged to shut for a day due to a surprising reason: a massive swarm of bees! The unexpected visitors arrived on Sunday (25 June) morning at the bar at 63rd+1st on Bothwell Street. Duty Manager Petya Petrova told the BBC, "I have no idea what happened; they just arrived randomly and settled onto the railing in about 10 minutes." Since the insects had gathered near the entrance, the staff and customers inside had no option but to use the fire exit to leave the premises. They tried to enlist the help of the local council as well as a pest control company but to no avail. The staff even contacted beekeepers. They "couldn't send anyone immediately and said we needed to wait 24 to 48 hours in case it was just a swarm that would move on and not a nest," said Petrova.

In the meanwhile, the manager placed a bin near the mass of bees. This temporary solution seemed to work as the insects began to move from the railing to the bin. The staff later wheeled the bin away from the entrance so that people could then safely enter the bar. Thus, the establishment managed to open for business on Monday evening. But they still needed someone to permanently deal with the huge swarm and thus eliminate the safety risk they posed.

The BBC later reported that the swarm was removed three days after the incident. The number of bees was around 20,000, and smoke was used to subdue them before transferring them into boxes. The work was carried out by members of the Glasgow and District Beekeepers' Association. The incident is not the first of its kind. Before this, on 3 June, Manchester Evening News reported that a swarm of bees took over the outdoor tables of a coffee shop in town. And according to The Telegraph, "There have been warnings that Britain will see a spike in bee swarms this summer, due to warm temperatures."

