India's restaurant scene never stays still for long. Every season brings a fresh crop of openings, with chefs experimenting with new ideas, global cuisines finding local audiences, and homegrown brands expanding into exciting new spaces. From elegant fine-dining destinations and trendy cocktail bars to cosy neighbourhood eateries and international names making their India debut, the country's culinary landscape continues to grow richer and more diverse.





As September and October unfold, several noteworthy restaurant launches have already caught the attention of food lovers across major cities. Here are some of the newest addresses worth adding to your dining radar.

Delhi

Chili's

Chili's Grill & Bar has opened its doors at World St. at 5 Worldmark, Aerocity, marking the brand's 25th outlet in India and 10th in Delhi NCR. Located within Worldmark, India's one of the finest Global

Business Districts and close to the airport, this launch places Chili's at one of the capital's most connected business and lifestyle hubs. With this opening, Chili's further strengthens its presence across Delhi NCR and other key markets across India, continuing its journey as one of the country's most loved Tex-Mex dining destinations. Globally renowned for its bold Tex-Mex flavours, vibrant ambience, and casual dining experience, Chili's continues to bring its iconic brand of fun, flavour-packed hospitality to the city.

The menu showcases Chili's popular favourites, including sizzling fajitas, burgers, loaded nachos, ribs, fresh salads, and its world-famous margaritas and signature drinks, complemented by the brand's iconic hospitality and warm, friendly service that define the Chili's experience globally.





Arisii

Arisii - The Coastal Kitchen has added a new address to its growing Delhi presence with the opening of its fourth outlet in Greater Kailash II. The menu takes a broader view of South Indian food, moving beyond the familiar staples to explore the culinary traditions of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra and Chettinad. Regional favourites, coastal specialities and contemporary interpretations come together across the menu, with dishes ranging from Malabar parottas and appams to seafood, meat and vegetarian preparations.





Some of the dishes to look out for include Gunpowder Chilli Idli, Curry Leaf Calamari, Tender Coconut & Avocado Smash, Mutton Sukka, Dosa Tacos, Bun Parotta Burger and Coastal Ghee Roast Lobster. The menu also features Slow-Braised Lamb Shank Gassi, Coastal Prawn Biryani and Kathal Dum Biryani, while desserts such as Coconut Creme Brulee and Payasam Kunafa Nest offer a modern finish.





The interiors follow a warm and earthy aesthetic, with terracotta and green tones, traditional-inspired artwork and an intimate 40-seat indoor setting. The space is designed to feel comfortable and familiar, reflecting the founders' vision of creating a restaurant that feels like an extension of home.

Photo: Arisii

MaatriBhoomi

MaatriBhoomi is a new premium restaurant in Noida that shines a spotlight on India's regional cuisines. Inspired by a 14,000-km journey across the country, the concept draws from local recipes, traditional cooking techniques and indigenous ingredients collected from different regions. Rather than treating Indian food as a single category, the restaurant focuses on showcasing the distinct flavours, culinary traditions and food stories that define various parts of the country.





The food menu is built around authentic regional preparations, with dishes inspired by recipes discovered during the team's travels. While the restaurant highlights lesser-known flavours and cooking traditions, it presents them in a contemporary dining format that appeals to modern diners. Located at Botanical Garden Metro Station, MaatriBhoomi combines regional Indian food, cultural storytelling and refined hospitality, offering guests an opportunity to explore the country's diverse culinary heritage through thoughtfully curated dishes.

Photo: Maatribhoomi

Mumbai

Supa San

Supa San has opened a new outlet in Mumbai's Bandra West, inspired by the Japanese izakaya, a style of casual dining centred around shared plates and social gatherings. Located on the 14th floor of Mansionz One, the restaurant takes a music-led approach to its concept, with influences from vinyl cafes, listening bars, record stores and karaoke culture reflected across the space. The 110-seater venue also features music-themed installations, a private karaoke room and regular DJ-led programming.





The menu includes over 100 dishes spanning sushi, tempura, robata grills, ramen and small plates, with nearly half the offerings being vegetarian. Alongside Japanese staples, the restaurant serves dishes such as Kamameshi, a traditional rice preparation cooked in an iron pot, and Mazeman, a brothless ramen dish. The beverage programme is similarly influenced by the music theme, with cocktails organised into sections resembling a record collection, alongside a selection of non-alcoholic drinks inspired by Japanese flavours and ingredients.



Bengaluru

Druma

Druma in Bengaluru's Jayanagar is reimagining vegetarian dining with a menu that draws inspiration from Indian, South Indian, Pan Asian and global cuisines. The restaurant takes familiar ingredients and presents them in inventive ways, with dishes such as Mushroom Cappuccino paired with crisp khari, Samosa Mille Feuille Chaat layered with pindi chole, and Tandoori Soya Chaap stuffed with dry fruits, cheese and herbs. Other creative offerings include Pesto Kunafa Tofu and a Chettinad Paneer Quesadilla that swaps tortillas for flaky Malabar parotta.





The menu also features dishes like Jackfruit BBQ Slider, Stuffed Paneer Palak and Alleppey Mango Curry, balancing comfort and innovation. Complementing the food is a relaxed, intimate setting designed for lingering meals and shared experiences. With its contemporary approach to vegetarian cuisine and thoughtfully crafted dishes, Druma brings a fresh addition to Bengaluru's evolving dining scene.





Where: Druma, Cosmopolitan Club, Jayanagar 4th Block, Bengaluru

Photo: Druma





