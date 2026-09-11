A protein powder complaint from actress Bipasha Basu has added another celebrity voice to the growing attention around Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. The actress shared a video on Instagram showing what she described as tiny worms in a newly opened container of protein powder. She tagged Mundhe in the post and asked him to step in.





In the video, Bipasha is seen holding a glass containing a protein powder mixture. She then shows a tiny insect in her hand. She says in the video that the newly opened container was "full of tiny worms" and described them as "tiny tiny worms". The actress then turned to Mundhe, tagging him in her Instagram post.





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Her caption read, "You are our only hope... So we don't get spoilt or adulterated stuff in everything we purchase."





The post brought attention to the larger concern of food and product safety, especially when consumers may assume that sealed, packaged products are safe to use.

Why Tukaram Mundhe Is Getting So Much Attention

Mundhe, the Maharashtra FDA Commissioner, has been conducting raids and inspections as part of the department's action against food and drug adulteration in the state. And the response to his work has gone beyond official action.





Several celebrities have publicly backed him or used social media to draw his attention to issues they encountered. Actor Preity Zinta recently showed her support in a rather unusual way. She was seen wearing a T-shirt carrying the words "Team Tukaram Mundhe".





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Writer and author Twinkle Khanna also joined the conversation, but with her trademark humour. A few days ago, she shared a witty post imagining what could happen if Mundhe's food safety inspections reached her own kitchen.





Actor Manoj Bajpayee has also praised the officer's work. His point was that simply doing one's job honestly and responsibly has become unusual enough to surprise people.





NDTV has reached out to the protein brand for a comment on Bipasha's allegation. A response is awaited.