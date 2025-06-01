Ever had one of those moments where you are so focused on your food, you do not notice anything - or anyone - around you? That is exactly what happened to a popular Vietnamese YouTuber on a recent trip to Japan. Khoa Pug, who is known for his travel and food vlogs, was filming another one of his chill sushi reviews at a local Japanese restaurant. He was doing his usual thing - talking to the camera, tasting each dish, sharing thoughts and soaking in the vibe of the place. Everything seemed like a regular day of food blogging until he got home and started editing the footage. That is when he noticed someone unexpected sitting right next to him - none other than Hollywood superstar Natalie Portman.

Yes, the Oscar-winning actress was casually enjoying sushi in the same restaurant. What is wild is that Khoa had no idea who she was in the moment. He did not notice her, did not interact and did not realise anything unusual was happening. It was only when he looked closely at his video later that he spotted her face and had that "Wait, is that Natalie Portman?" moment. Naturally, once the video went live on May 11 with the title "Khoa Pug sits down to eat with an Oscar-winning Hollywood star", viewers could not stay calm.





The vlog quickly went viral – because let us be real, surprise celebrity encounters like this do not happen every day. Here is what people said:





A user wrote, “I can't believe this guy was sitting right next to Natalie Portman! She's a world-famous actress, an Oscar winner, and one of the most respected names in Hollywood. That moment in the vlog really blew my mind. I don't know who you are, but you just had one of the most incredible encounters ever. What a surreal experience.”





Another one added, “Oh my god, it's Natalie Portman, Khoa! She is sitting right next to you — what a million-dollar seat!”





“That's Natalie Portman. She's so famous. You are so lucky,” read a comment.





Someone said, “Khoa is sitting next to a Hollywood actress.”





The viral video has received close to 1.5 million views so far.