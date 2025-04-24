Turkish chef Nusret Gokce, also known as 'Salt Bae', is an internet sensation. Ever since a meme of him sprinkling salt on steak went viral, Nusret was catapulted to instant internet fame. The chef is the owner of a restaurant chain called Nusr-Et, which has 28 restaurants in 7 countries, including the US, Turkey, the United Kingdom, UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Greece.

Recently, South film director and actor Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan visited Nusret's restaurant in UAE. The filmmaker shared a glimpse of his dinner experience at the restaurant on Instagram. The video featured Salt Bae flaunting his steak-cutting skills on the table while Vignesh curiously watched him do so. Then, Salt Bae asked Vignesh to imitate his famous salt sprinkling technique. Once the filmmaker was done showcasing his amateur skills, the chef took over and flaunted his signature style. The duo even ended the video with a fist bump. The side note read, "Love the style of @nusr_et , the energy, the amazing food. Thank you for being a sweet host and making everyone around happy. #HappyEaster."

Last year, the filmmaker celebrated Nayanthara's birthday in Delhi's Kake Da Hotel. He shared a video from the intimate celebration on Instagram. The clip featured the couple enjoying yummy Indian food spread at the iconic hotel. The dishes on the table seemed to be dal makhni, butter chicken, naan and more. In the caption, Vignesh wrote, "17th November. Smallest birthday eve celebration in these many years. A birthday eve dinner felt genuinely happy, personal, intimate and very tasty too #Delhi … just the two of us :) standing in the queue for 30 mins :) and then get a nice centre table … with a lot of things going on behind! still found a place to feel happy and be present in the moment."

Vignesh Shivan's foodie trails are one for the books. We are excited to see what's next on his foodie adventures.