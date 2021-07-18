In today's world, fine dining is so much more than just food that tastes great. It is about pleasing all your senses and chef Vikas Khanna is an exponent at creating gastronomic experiences that are a sensory journey. A cursory glance at the chef's social media handle will show you that the expert is adept at telling a story through his dishes. And now he has shared a delightful dish that is inspired by the art of Vincent Van Gough. Inspired by the artist's set of paintings named "Sunflowers", the dish is an ode to the Dutch painter. Vikas has shared a video of the dish on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. Given how stunning the dish looks, it is not surprising that the posts created a buzz among food lovers.





Sharing the video, the Michelin-star chef wrote in the caption, "If Vincent Van Gogh was a Chef. #Sunflowers." While Vikas did not share the name and composition of the recipe, the video shows that it is a baked dish with elements of a yellow fruit or vegetable used to depict the petals of the flower. He has also used a generous amount of white and black sesame seeds along with cilantro to bring the dish to life.

Take a look at the dish here:

Several fans and food lovers used the word "beautiful" to describe the dish and marvelled at how stunning the dish looked.





Reacting to the post, one follower said, "One of the best culinary artists in this world...."

"Vincent to Vikas, the artistry is undeniable," another user noted.

Here are some of the other reactions:

This is not the first time the chef has wowed social media users with his creations. Earlier, Vikas had also posted a photo of an unnamed dish on Twitter and asked his followers to identify it. The dish was in the shape of a large yellow doughnut with intricate floral-shaped toppings in shades of red. Sharing the photo, he wrote, " Any guesses! What is this new creation of “yours truly”?"





Take a look:

That's not all. Earlier this year, the chef had shared a photo of rotis that featured floral designs on the surface. Along with the image, the chef wrote, "Art. Technique. Traditions." Take a look at it here.





Tell us which of Vikas Khanna's creations is your favourite.