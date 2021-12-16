When it comes to food, we Indians are truly desi at heart. If we had to choose between eating an Italian Pizza or a bowl of Dal Chawal, most of us would always pick the latter. Another aspect of food in which we are all desi is the choice of crockery and tableware. The humble stainless steel thali is an integral part of the Indian kitchen and is the most popular choice of utensil for everyday use. Actor-comedian Vir Das recently took to Twitter to share a hilarious confession of his love for the humble steel thali. He said that he ate in the Thali even while travelling abroad. Take a look:

The post was shared on Twitter by @thevirdas, where it received thousands of likes and comments. Vir Das wrote in his tweet, "OCD confession. I can't eat without this thaali." He further narrated how he used the steel thali even while travelling abroad and checked it into his travel luggage. "Travels the world with me. Fits nicely in check-in, easy wash instead of multiple dishes, works for desi food/sushi/Italian all cuisines, and great for standing at a party where people can't balance bowls in fancy plates," he added.

Desi Twitter users could relate to Vir Das' love for the stainless steel thali. Several pointed out that reusing the Thali was better for the environment as well. Twitter users also said that this Thali was great for portion control.

Take a look at the best reactions to Vir Das' stainless steel thali confession on Twitter:

This is not the only time we spotted stainless steel utensils on the internet. The humble part of every Indian household is now slowly gaining popularity globally. In August 2021, businessman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a picture of a woman spotted in New York carrying a stainless steel dabba to work. The post went viral and garnered a flurry of reactions from users.





In May 2021, another celebrity expressed her love for stainless steel tableware. Mayim Bilaik, who is best known for her role as Amy Fowler in 'The Big Bang Theory', shared a post about switching to stainless steel utensils entirely. She wrote in a Facebook post, "I love the stainless steel options now available widely. They're dishwasher safe and made by a small company in Indiana."





What did you think about the posts for the humble stainless steel thali? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.