Ever wondered what life would be like for an American who moves to India – not just for a vacation, but to actually settle down? Well, a recent video by content creator Kristen Fischer gives us a glimpse. Kristen, who moved to India four years ago, posted a video sharing some of the changes in her life since then. First up? She learned how to cook. “I have learned to cook many different types of Indian food. I love it and can't get enough. I still have a lot to learn, but I believe I'm off to a good start,” she wrote.





She also became a vegetarian. Yes, a big change. “I became a vegetarian, and it's surprisingly easy here. India offers so much variety in vegetarian food that I don't even think twice about it anymore,” she said. Another shift? No more relying on week-old produce trucked across the country like in the U.S. “Now I buy fresh and locally sourced food from street vendors,” Kristen shared.

And that is not all, the American woman now rides a scooter, has learned Hindi and sends her kids to a private school (which, she noted, is way more affordable here compared to the US).





Oh, and here is a fun little detail: Kristen is totally into bargaining at outdoor markets. “I love the feeling of bargaining prices and getting good deals on things. It's just so fun to me,” she said. Classic desi move, right?





Here is how the internet reacted to the clip.





A user wrote, “Wow..so interesting. Loved the way you've adapted to our country n you always appreciate n spread goodness.”





Another one added, “I love how you have adapted to Indian Veg. Food, using Public Transport, the Health Spray, clothes and the never ending experiences of bargaining. CHEERS to you for making the transition in India joyfully and absorbing the culture with positivity.”





“Fantastic adaptation to a culture that is is so many ways so different.. Wonderful post,” read a comment.





A person said, “Glad to see all positive changes in you!”





What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments.