In India, food and festival go hand-in-hand. Every festival brings along an extensive range of dishes that adds to the vibe of the celebration. Recently, people across the country marked Makar Sankranti with fun, fervour and, of course, food. But it seems a family in Andhra Pradesh went some extra miles to celebrate the festival. As per reports by multiple publications, a couple, identified as Bheema Rao and Chandraleela from Eluru district, organised a special Sankranti feast for their newly married daughter and son-in-law. And guess how many types of dishes were there on the spread? Let us spill the beans for you. There were 379 types of food items for the newly-married couple.





Son-in-law, Muralidhar, took to Instagram to share a video of the event and wrote alongside, "We had a very great West Godavari Vindu Bajanam for our first Sankranthi! In lunch, we had 379 items in total." He also mentioned that there were 40 types of flavoured rice, 20 roti chutneys, 40 curries, 40 fries, 90 to 100 sweets, 70 hot items, juices, drinks and more. Find the post below:

As per reports, Chandraleela informed that her son-in-law once enquired about the food culture of the Godavari area during his engagement with her daughter. Hence, they decided to surprise him with this extensive spread. She also said that they were planning this spread for the past eight months and it took them almost two weeks to put the spread together.





The video, in no time, went all over the internet and people started reacting to it. While some people were left surprised, some reacted with love and heart emojis.





What do you think of this massive spread? Share it with us in the comments section below.









