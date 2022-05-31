If you are a true foodie like us, we know you might not like to share your food. Sometimes when we plan our full meal and try to cook it or even order it, we might not want to share it with others. But unfortunately, refusing to share food doesn't look good either. However, this isn't the case with toddlers. Toddlers always speak their minds out and are not afraid of any consequences. And that's why most of us find them to be amusing. Plus, when it comes to food, we know that no toddler is giving up their favourite treats for anyone! Don't believe us? In a recent video that has gone viral online, we see an adorable baby girl giving her dad an ice cream to hold, but what happens next will leave you in splits.





(Also Read: Viral: Woman Surprised Husband With Mother's Food Cooked 10 Years Ago Before Her Death)





In a recent video uploaded by Instagram user @m_mohi019, a social media account of the toddler run by her parents, we see the child in a car with her parents. While her dad seems to be busy talking to someone, the girl hands him the ice cream and says, "Papa ye pakdna toh (Papa, please hold this.)" When her father holds the ice cream, she says, "Arre papa ye khana mat (Papa, please don't eat this.) Take a look at the full video here.

Ever since the video was uploaded, it has been viewed 3.5 million times and has 177k likes and several comments. Many people found this video to be hilarious. They even reacted and commented on it. One person said, "Terms and conditions are applied." Another person said, "She knows papa kha jayege (She knows papa will eat it)." Someone also added, "Me to my mom, dad, siblings, and friends also."





(Also Read: Watch: Viral Video Of A Famous Street Food Disapproved By The Internet; Here's Why)





Many other people have said that the child is very cute. They added, "Such a cute baby" and "This is so sweet".





Many others have reacted using laughing emojis. What do you think about this video? Let us know in the comments below!