Viral: Woman Surprised Husband With Mother's Food Cooked 10 Years Ago Before Her Death

Some recipes become family heirloom and are passed down generations likes a prized possession. While some of these recipes are treasured and kept alive, some are lost with time. We all love our mother's cooking but this man got the biggest surprise when we was served food cooked by his mother 10 years ago before she died! Unbelievable, right? Thanks to his wife who preserved the last batch of his mother's famous 'gochujang' and surprised him at dinner one night.





Eric Kim, a food writer, shared a post on Twitter of a jar of gochujang, a Korean fermented red chilli paste. This was the last of his grandmother's batch of gochujang that his mother saved it in the basement freezer in their home. Eric wrote in his post - "This is a batch of gochujang my grandmother made before she passed away 10 yrs ago. My mom calls it a time capsule. She's kept it in the basement freezer all these years and wanted to surprise my dad with it one day. So one day, a few weeks ago, my mom brought it out for dinner."





If you are wondering what happened when Eric's father tasted the recipe at dinner, Eric revealed that he didn't cry but the family talked about his grandmother throughout the dinner.





In another post, Eric summed up his father's reaction, "Most of all, he noted what a strange sensation it is to taste something he thought he would never have again. Grandma's gochujang is less sweet than store-bought & tastes good rubbed into barley rice. Or as a dipping sauce for roast chicken. I just can't believe it's 10 yrs old," he wrote.





Eric finished off by asking fellow Twitter users "What's the oldest thing in your freezer?" The post went viral and led to Twitterati sharing their special family meal memories. Some of the stories will melt your heart and bring back your own family memories. Take a look:





