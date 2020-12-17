Viral: Woman Surprised Husband With Mother's Food Cooked 10 Years Ago Before Her Death

Neha Grover | Updated: December 17, 2020 12:15 IST
Some recipes become family heirloom and are passed down generations likes a prized possession. While some of these recipes are treasured and kept alive, some are lost with time. We all love our mother's cooking but this man got the biggest surprise when we was served food cooked by his mother 10 years ago before she died! Unbelievable, right? Thanks to his wife who preserved the last batch of his mother's famous 'gochujang' and surprised him at dinner one night.
Eric Kim, a food writer, shared a post on Twitter of a jar of gochujang, a Korean fermented red chilli paste. This was the last of his grandmother's batch of gochujang that his mother saved it in the basement freezer in their home. Eric wrote in his post - "This is a batch of gochujang my grandmother made before she passed away 10 yrs ago. My mom calls it a time capsule. She's kept it in the basement freezer all these years and wanted to surprise my dad with it one day. So one day, a few weeks ago, my mom brought it out for dinner."
This is a batch of gochujang my grandmother made before she passed away 10 yrs ago. My mom calls it a time capsule. She's kept it in the basement freezer all these years and wanted to surprise my dad with it one day. So one day, a few weeks ago, my mom brought it out for dinner. pic.twitter.com/7Vukdwnw8aDecember 11, 2020
If you are wondering what happened when Eric's father tasted the recipe at dinner, Eric revealed that he didn't cry but the family talked about his grandmother throughout the dinner.
In another post, Eric summed up his father's reaction, "Most of all, he noted what a strange sensation it is to taste something he thought he would never have again. Grandma's gochujang is less sweet than store-bought & tastes good rubbed into barley rice. Or as a dipping sauce for roast chicken. I just can't believe it's 10 yrs old," he wrote.
Most of all, he noted what a strange sensation it is to taste something he thought he would never have again. Grandma's gochujang is less sweet than store-bought & tastes good rubbed into barley rice. Or as a dipping sauce for roast chicken. I just can't believe it's 10 yrs old.
— Eric Kim (@ericjoonho) December 11, 2020
Eric finished off by asking fellow Twitter users "What's the oldest thing in your freezer?" The post went viral and led to Twitterati sharing their special family meal memories. Some of the stories will melt your heart and bring back your own family memories. Take a look:
We first put tea and small amounts of the dishes onto the altar where their photos and flowers are, light some incense, and then pray, asking them to enjoy our offerings and come back to spend some time with us before eating our own servings at the regular dinner table.— Stephanie Tran (@YouAndYourEgo) December 16, 2020
Lol. They used to have cornsticks (cornbread) in the basement restaurant at a dept store called Tapp's. I found a recipe that tastes exactly like them and my childhood rushed in.
— Leigh Price (@LeighMike87) December 12, 2020
Just looked up clobbered milk and it looks like there are quite a few recipes for it!
— cade Huskinson (@HuskinsonCade) December 12, 2020
