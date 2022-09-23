Those who live with children know how challenging the days can sometimes get. Children are usually all over the place in the house, and then you have to run after them for every single thing. But, even though there are hectic times, we get to experience some of the most adorable moments with them. Many people even share many of their memories on social media. And these kids' videos have a distinct fan following! Many of us don't mind viewing them repeatedly for hours. Some of these videos make us giggle uncontrollably, but the majority of them make us go aww! Recently, we came across an adorable video of a baby trying ice cream for the first time. This video will surely tug at your heartstrings.





In a video uploaded by @lizzypalmatier, we see that she has her baby on her lap and is trying to get him to eat some ice cream. At first, the baby shrugs and doesn't want to taste it. Then later, when he gives it a try, he is surprised by the flavours. Then he immediately wants more and goes in for another bite! Take a look at the full video here:

Ever since this video was uploaded, it has gained massive traction and has 25 million views! The video has been liked 1.5 million times and has thousands of comments. Many people were left in awe of this video. Take a look at some of the comments below:











"Oh my gosh, this is the cutest! The face is so expressive that there is no explanation needed! I'm going back to watch it again!"





"I remember when I gave my nephew to taste ice cream for the first time, and he was like, this is lit."





"My son had his first taste around 6-7 months, and he loved it. He didn't get it very often, but I would always share some. I love the reactions."





"Yeah, it's funny to see those cute little personalities. Though a few months old baby trying added sugar is a bit dangerous."





"It's like someone turned on the light switch! Too cute!"





What do you think about this video? Let us know in the comments below!"