Crispy crusts paired with an exciting play of ingredients and topped with gooey cheese. This is one food item that is loved by all. Yes, we are talking about the forever favourite pizza. This Italian delight has undergone various changes as it moved across the world. In India, for example, chefs have come up with multiple variations like butter chicken pizza or tandoori pizza. Though, not all food experiments are successful or at least pleasing to the taste buds, right? This viral banana pizza is definitely one of them.

Also Read: Gordon Ramsay Makes Burger With Absurd Amount Of Butter, Internet Reacts

An Instagram user @yourdailydoseofkringe recently shared a clip showing the making of this bizarre pizza, and the internet is not pleased. The clip opens with a man peeling off bananas and placing them in a pan. He next mashes the bananas, covering the surface area of the utensil and turns on the gas. Once the banana mash seems to come to a 'boil', he pours some tomato sauce followed by shredded mozzarella cheese. He lifts the pan and puts it in the pizza baking oven. Minutes later, the banana pizza is ready. With a metal spatula, he lifts up a slice and shows it to the camera. Watch the video here:

Also Read: Hajmola As A Mocktail? Bizarre Recipe Has Confused Foodies Online

The reel has clocked over 2 lakh views on Instagram. People found this food fusion far from appetising and some have even called it “painful.”

One of the users wrote, “Day has been ruined."

Another said, “I heard banana pizza is actually good but I don't think that's how you do it.”

“This isn't even cringe this is just criminal behaviour,” read a comment.

Another claimes, "Somehow the ketchup is worse than the bananas."

There is no dearth of bizarre food combinations on the internet. Which is the weirdest food experiment or pairing you have come across?

Also Read: Watch How This Nagpur Street Vendor Makes Unique Heart-Shaped Dosa